Scottish indie legends Teenage Fanclub return for national tour

Scottish indie icons Teenage Fanclub will return to Australia and New Zealand next year, performing their first live shows down under since 2019.

The Glasgow five-piece – led by founding members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley, with drummer Francis Macdonald, bassist Dave McGowan and keyboardist Euros Childs – will perform at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, March 5.

The tour news comes in celebration of the band’s upcoming 11th studio album, Nothing Lasts Forever – which is out on Friday, September 22.

Formed in 1989, Teenage Fanclub’s discography spans the early ‘90s era-defining Bandwagonesque, as well as albums such as Thirteen, Grand Prix, Songs From Northern Britain, Howdy!, Man Made, Shadows, Here, Endless Arcade and more.

With the new album recorded over ten days in the Welsh countryside at Monmouth’s Rockfield Studios, one of the recurring themes of upcoming LP Nothing Lasts Forever is light, as a both a metaphor for hope and as an ultimate destination further down the road.

“We never talk about what we’re going to do before we start making a record,” explains Raymond of the forthcoming release. “The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings.”

“These songs are definitely personal,” adds Norman. “You’re getting older, you’re going into the cupboard getting the black suit out more often. Thoughts of mortality and the idea of the light must have been playing on our minds a lot…When we write, it’s a reflection of our lives.”

Teenage Fanclub play Astor Theatre on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Tickets are on sale Monday, July 10 from ticketek.com.au

