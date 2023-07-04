Frank Turner’s ‘Never Ending Tour Of Everywhere’ is coming to Perth

UK folk-punk troubadour Frank Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls are bringing their The Never Ending Tour Of Everywhere to Australia and New Zealand this year. They will be joined by special guests Mom Jeans and WA’s own Emily Barker for the run of dates, with a Perth show lined up at Astor Theatre on Thursday, November 28.

Starting his music career as frontman of London post punks Million Dead, Frank Turner has gone on to become one of the UK’s most successful solo artists, playing almost 2.7K shows across the globe since his first solo gig back in 2004. Now with nine studio albums to his name and having sold over a million albums worldwide, Frank Turner has performed almost everywhere – from tiny club shows to stadiums, including London’s O2 Arena and Wembley Arena, and even at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

With his recent albums peaking at #2 and #3 in the charts, Frank Turner’s latest full length, 2022’s FTHC, scored a #1 on the UK Official Album Chart. Stemming from pandemic acoustic livestream sessions, FTHC also accompanied Frank Turner’s work raising over £200K for struggling grassroot music venues via his livestreams, resulting in him winning the Music Venue Trust’s award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.

Hailing from Berkeley, California, American rockers Mom Jeans have steadily morphed into a modern pop punk powerhouse sprinkled with nostalgic influences. With their latest album Sweet Tooth inspired by the likes of Weezer, Oasis, and Third Eye Blind amongst many others, Mom Jeans have steadily refined their addictive trademark sound since forming in 2014, most recently performing at Download Festival in the UK, as well as in North America and Australia for their album launch run.

An award-winning singer-songwriter hailing from Bridgetown in the South West, Emily Barker has been releasing and performing music globally as both a solo artist and with various bands and collaborations over the years, including as the writer and performer of the theme song for the BBC crime drama Wallander, and as a film composer. Her latest album A Dark Murmuration of Words hit #1 on the UK’s Official Americana Album Chart, with Barker performing a homecoming launch show for the album at Lyric’s Underground.

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls play Astor Theatre on Thursday, November 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale Monday, July 10 from destroyalllines.com

