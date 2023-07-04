The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce Australian tour dates

Psychedelic rock legends The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced a run of Australian tour dates, including a Perth show at Astor Theatre on Monday, November 13.

Led by the singular visioned drive of Anton Newcombe and a revolving cohort, The Brian Jonestown Massacre have delivered an unrelenting schedule of recorded output, some 20 studio albums, 14 EPs, five live albums, six compilation albums and 22 singles, a majority independently through the band’s self-sustaining A Records.

Album number 20, The Future is Your Past, like its 2022 predecessor Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees, came out of an intense prolific streak during the height of COVID with Newcombe writing and recording a song a day for 70 days straight.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre play Astor Theatre on Monday, November 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 6 from premier.ticketek.com.au

Prev x