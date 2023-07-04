Free Virtual Reality conference and expo XR:WA returns to Perth Cultural Centre

The fifth annual XR:WA Conference and Expo will bring the best of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and gaming to Perth Cultural Centre this month.

Curated by the team behind the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, XR:WA is the most comprehensive assembly of VR and AR experiences the state has ever seen, with a variety of free and interactive events and networking opportunities at WA Museum Boola Bardip and the State Library of WA from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23.

“We love working in this area of powerful convergence of all media forms,” said Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“Through our collaborations in producing six VR works in five years, creating more than 50 jobs doing that and investing more than a quarter of a million dollars into the sector, we’ve seen the real power of these immersive forms including games, so bringing these conversations to Perth for this event is thrilling for us all.”

The expo will feature local and international VR and AR works, keynote presentations, and immersive demonstrations spanning the realms of art, entertainment, education, training, scientific research and business. The event will also host an Academic Conference aimed at fostering critical discourse and international exchange amongst industry peers and those curious to find out more about the exciting future of VR and AR technologies.

XR:WA 2023 will also feature a 3-Day Trade Floor and Exhibition, inviting visitors to interact with a range of local, national and international companies, organisations, academic institutions and digital artists.

The crowd-pleasing Games and Experience Emporium returns to the WA Museum Boola Bardip’s Hackett Hall and includes an impressive array of experiences, computer games and insightful industry talks.

Some other XR:WA highlights include Gravity – a thrilling journey through a chaotic universe, tracing the final free-falling moments of two old brothers for an intense 15-minute journey; Shadow – an immersive experience that lets you pilot a mosquito bomber plane in the Royal Airforce in 1945, flying in formation towards a unified target – the Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen; and Ghost Cam – a haunting VR exploration game where you’re tasked with ghost hunting within an eerie, abandoned room that morphs into a disorienting labyrinth of dread.

XR:WA will also showcase the award-winning digital installation, The Virtual Circle, comprised of six ephemeral digital sculptures hand-crafted in VR and presented as an AR short film. Additionally, Transcendence: Exploring Reality through Art and Augmented Reality, a multi-sensory exhibition located at the WA Museum Boola Bardip, uniquely combines traditional artistry and state-of-the-art technology. This immersive display breathes life into a collection of 10 original artworks by Robert Buratti, creating an environment where paintings and drawings resonate with sound and movement.

XR:WA runs from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the WA Museum Boola Bardip and the State Library of WA. For more info head to xrwa.com.au

