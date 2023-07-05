Award-winning theatre show ‘The Hypotheticals’ to make Perth debut

The Hypotheticals tells the story of two best friends in their mid 30s – a single straight woman and a partnered gay man – who are deciding whether to have a baby, together.

Winner of the 2020 NT Literary Award for Theatre, The Hypotheticals is both a deeply personal story and a work of imagination for the writer-performers Jeffrey Jay Fowler and Sarah Reuben, as they contemplate their futures and the future of their (yet to exist) children.

Thanks to presenters The Last Great Hunt, The Hypotheticals is now coming to Western Australia, showing at Studio Underground in the State Theatre Centre of WA from Saturday, July 29 to Saturday, August 5.

After a sell-out 2021 World Premiere at Darwin Festival, the creators are now joined by award winning director Adam Mitchell, and an all-new Western Australian team of designers to explore family, fantasy, and fear.

The Hypotheticals is showing at Studio Underground in the State Theatre Centre of WA from Saturday, July 29 to Saturday, August 5, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

Prev x