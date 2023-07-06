Tender is the Night teams up with local label for vinyl launch

Joining forces with local label Stock Records, Tender is the Night are launching a vinyl featuring tracks from their first year of collaborations between local songwriters, composers and the Tender String Quartet.

To celebrate, Tender is the Night will hold a launch party at an ex-church in Fremantle featuring performances from Tanaya Harper, Sean Gorman and Michael Savage. There will also have DIY lino printed records for sale at the event.

Tender is the Night pairs WA songwriters with WA composers, featuring a suite of songs with string scores written by classical composers and performed by the Tender Strings Quartet. Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the work of each performer and the beautiful arrangements of ten different composers, as each piece comes together for the very first time in front of a live audience.

Tender is the Night began as a backyard concert series in 2020, with the first public edition of the event held the following year. Previous Tender is the Night guest stars have included Simone and Girlfunkle, Lincoln MacKinnon, and Leah Grant.

Tender is the Night: Volume 1 Vinyl Launch goes down at 200 High St, Fremantle, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to trybooking.com

