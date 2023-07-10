Old Mervs get back on the road again

Local indie-rock outfit Old Mervs are gearing up to play across the country this October on their biggest headline tour yet.

Off the back of previous sell out tours in Australia and New Zealand, a slot at Groovin the Moo Bunbury and a recent run supporting King Stingray, the On The Road Again Tour hits Burleigh Heads, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Fremantle and Sydney. The duo’s hometown show at Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, October 27 will feature support from Spici Water and Fool Nelson.

Old Mervs will be bringing their new single Sweetheart on the road with them, which was added to triple j rotation and was one of the station’s most-played tracks in June.

Garnering a local reputation for their energetic, epic singalong shows in WA, Old Mervs have built a fan base across the country with a run of popular singles like 2020 track Cellphone, 2021’s Wait Around and Where I Go.

In 2022, Old Mervs delivered their highly anticipated debut EP, Get Better. Recorded and produced with the renowned Dave Parkin (Sly Withers, Spacey Jane), the EP saw the band take a significant step in their sonic evolution.

Old Mervs’ On The Road Again Tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Friday, October 27, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.oldmervs.com

