‘Eccentric mastermind’ Devin Townsend announces Perth show

Canadian songwriter and musician Devin Townsend has announced a tour of Australia. Described as “a genius, an eccentric mastermind, an orchestrator, and a comedian all rolled into one,” Devin Townsend is known for his ability to seamlessly transition from creating crushingly heavy sounds to crafting ethereal and otherworldly ambience.

Devin Townsend will perform at Perth’s Magnet House on Wednesday, November 8, before heading east for shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The current tour has seen Townsend curate a set list that celebrates his legendary career, drawing not only from his new album Lightwork, but delving all the way to bring back some fan favourites and surprises.

From the raw intensity of Strapping Young Lad to the ethereal beauty of Ocean Machine, from Infinity to The Devin Townsend Project, from the atmospheric tranquility of Casualties Of Cool to the zany universe of Ziltoid, Townsend’s discography spans a world of sonic exploration.

Devin Townsend plays Magnet House on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 13 from ThePhoenix.au

