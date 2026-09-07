Radiohead confirm Australian tour dates

Radiohead have confirmed they will return to Australia in 2027 for their first visit in fifteen years.

Radiohead will perform sixteen shows across the country, beginning with four nights at Perth’s RAC Arena from Monday, May 3 until Friday, May 7. They will then continue to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Afterpay Arena for six shows each.

Rumours of an Australian tour had been circulating since guitarist Ed O’Brien told Rolling Stone in March that they were planning to return to international touring in 2027, but speculation grew last week when mysterious flyers began appearing around Perth.

The flyers were spotted at Fremantle Arts Centre, Diabolik in Mt Hawthorn and around Leederville, and simply feature the words “Radiohead 2027” alongside a QR code linking to the band’s official merchandise website, wasteheadquarters.com.

Radiohead’s return has been a long time coming for WA fans. They last performed in Perth way back in February 1998 at the old Perth Entertainment Centre, meaning it has been more than 28 years since they last paid us a visit.

The Australian tour follow a series of residencies played in European cities in November and December last year.

Radiohead play RAC Arena for four nights, running from Monday, May 3 until Friday, May 7, 2027. Presale registrations open at 3pm AWST on Monday, September 7 and close at 3pm AWST on Thursday, September 10, 2026, from frontiertouring.com

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