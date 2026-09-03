Are Radiohead teasing a Perth tour date?

Perth Radiohead fans are buzzing this week as they speculate whether the legendary UK alt-rockers could be heading to town.

Rumours had been circulating since guitarist Ed O’Brien told Rolling Stone in March that Radiohead were planning to return to international touring in 2027, but speculation grew this week as mysterious flyers began appearing around Perth.

The flyers have been spotted at Fremantle Arts Centre, Diabolik in Mt Hawthorn and around Leederville, and simply feature the words “Radiohead 2027” alongside a QR code linking to the band’s official merchandise website, wasteheadquarters.com.

While the flyers don’t feature a Perth date, their appearance around the city is certainly enough to suggest a local show could be on the cards.

Perhaps the strongest hint yet is the ‘Perth’ reference included in the URL itself: wasteheadquarters.com/2027-kc93mas-perth.

Surely there’d be little reason to include a Perth-specific link if the band wasn’t planning a visit?

A Radiohead postcard spotted in Mt Hawthorn on the weekend

Fans have reasons not to be so optimistic yet. Being such a major international act, it wouldn’t be surprising if the tour was limited to just one or two east coast cities, with the flyers appearing in Perth simply to drum up interest. That wouldn’t be surprising given Radiohead’s last Australian tour in 2012, supporting their eighth album, The King of Limbs, only went to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

If a Perth visit does turn out to be true, it will be a long time coming for WA fans. Radiohead last performed in Perth way back in February 1998 at the old Perth Entertainment Centre, meaning it has been more than 28 years since they last paid us a visit.

Radiohead have toured less frequently in recent years, with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood devoting more time to their other project, The Smile.

The use of mysterious flyers would also be true to form for the five-piece. The band reunited last year for the first time since 2018 for a series of shows across Europe and the UK, using mysterious postcards to announce the dates. Similar flyers were scattered throughout cities including London, Copenhagen, Bologna, Madrid and Berlin, appearing before any official dates were revealed.

So, are we simply daydreaming about a Perth date, or are Radiohead finally preparing to return to WA? For now, we’ll just have to wait and see and hope they don’t once again leave us high and dry.

No official Radiohead tour or Perth dates have been officially released. Follow X-Press on Facebook and sign up to our newsletter for updates on this story as it unfolds.

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