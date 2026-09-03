Bunvegas comes to life with inaugural Kelvin Fest

A brand-new mini-festival, Kelvin Fest, is set to showcase Bunbury’s music scene.

Presented by hometown favourite Kelvin’s Place (pictured), the inaugural event will take place at Froth Craft Brewery in Bunbury on Friday, October 23.

The first event, the ‘Bunvegas Edition’, will bring together an all-Bunbury lineup, celebrating the depth and diversity of talent coming out of the South West.

Headlining the festival are Kelvin’s Place, joined by fellow local acts The Satisfaction, Noise Abatement, Scumlings and Hazelmead for a night dedicated to live music.

For under $20 per ticket, punters can experience five of Bunbury’s homegrown acts on one bill, showcasing the artists who are shaping the city’s ever-growing music scene.

Kelvin Fest takes place at Froth Craft Brewery on Friday, October 23, 2026. Tickets are on sale now via oztix.com.au

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