Side Splitter serves up two weekends of laughs in Hamilton Hill

Side Splitter Comedy Festival is returning for its 11th year this October, bringing a stacked lineup of some of Australia’s best comedic talent to Memorial Hall in Hamilton Hill.

Spread across two weekends, the festival will feature solo shows from a stellar roster of Australian comedians, including Pete Helliar, Luke Heggie, Geraldine Hickey, Sam Taunton, Dilruk Jayasinha, Kirsty Webeck and Ivan Aristeguieta.

The festival kicks off on Friday, October 23, with Ivan Aristeguieta’s Ready to Mambo followed by Kirsty Webeck’s Lost for Words. Saturday will see Dilruk Jayasinha bring Gratitude Guy to the stage before Sam Taunton presents This Must Be the Place.

The following weekend continues the run, with Geraldine Hickey’s Live! and Luke Heggie’s I Won’t Say It Again on Friday, October 30. The festival wraps up on Saturday, October 31, with Pete Helliar’s An International Kerfuffle, followed by the Gala Spectacular, hosted by Peter Rowsthorn and featuring eight of WA’s top local comedians.

The festival will also feature a pop-up garden bar and food trucks each night, giving audiences the chance to grab a drink and a bite before settling in for a night of side-splitting laughs.

Side Splitter Comedy Festival runs for two weekends at Memorial Hall, Hamilton Hill, from Friday, October 23, to Saturday, October 31, 2026. Tickets are on sale now via sidesplitter.com.au

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