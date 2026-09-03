Ian Lilburne unveils new album Left Hand of Darkness

Perth musician and songwriter Ian Lilburne is set to launch his latest album, Left Hand of Darkness, with a special performance at The Ellington Jazz Club on Monday, October 26.

In collaboration with Grammy-award-winning violinist Emily Gelineau, Lilburne describes the record’s arrangement of Left Hand of Darkness as “…rich but spare, just Emily and me. Her textured, melodic violin counterpoints my acoustic guitar; her sweet backing vocals underpin my baritone.”

Across two sets, Left Hand of Darkness will be performed in full so audiences can hear it unfold from beginning to end in a live setting. Lilburne and Gelineau will be accompanied on stage by Sam Ray on backing vocals and Lucy Browning on electric bass for the launch.

The Ellington performance follows two other appearances as Lilburne builds towards the album launch. On Saturday, September 5, he will appear as one of three featured poets at the Perth Poetry Club at The Moon Cafe in Northbridge, combining poetry with a set of four poetic songs (including two tracks from Left Hand of Darkness) and two new works.

He will then take to the stage at the Nanga Music Festival at Fairbridge Village in Pinjarra, running from Friday, October 2, to Sunday, October 4. Gelineau will also appear at Nanga, performing in her signature gypsy-jazz style with long-time collaborator Danilo da Paz.

Ian Lilburne launches his new album, Left Hand of Darkness, at The Ellington Jazz Club on Monday, October 26, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ellingtonjazz.com.au

Prev x