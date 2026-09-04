Jimmy Barnes returns to Perth with massive Aussie lineup

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes is set to hit the stage at Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Friday, December 4.

Supporting the ARIA Hall of Famer on the outdoor stage will be fellow iconic Aussie artists Jon Stevens, Eskimo Joe, and Sarah McLeod.

Barnes arrives with new material from his 21st studio album, DEFIANT, including the singles New Day, The Long Road and the compelling title track, where he reflects on his own survival after a difficult period of severe health scares and major surgeries.

Barnes shot to fame as frontman for Adelaide rock group Cold Chisel before embarking on a solo career, in which he has amassed multiple number one albums and sold more records in Australia than any other local artist. The award-winning artist has also published six books, four of which went on to become best sellers.

Joining the bill as special support is fellow Aussie rock royalty Jon Stevens, who will perform hits from The Noiseworks & INXS Collection, including Take Me Back, New Sensation, Touch, Don’t Change, Never Tear Us Apart, No Lies and much more.

Local alt-rockers Eskimo Joe will perform following a massive national tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Black Fingernails, Red Wine, while South Australian singer-songwriter Sarah McLeod will join forces with legendary Australian drummer Mick Skelton to perform hits from the Superjesus and her solo career.

Jimmy Barnes hits Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Friday, December 4, 2026. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 9 from ticketmaster.com.au

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