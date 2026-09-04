AWESOME Festival set to return bigger than ever

The AWESOME International Arts Festival for Bright Young Things will be returning to Western Australia this spring school holidays from Tuesday, September 29 to Saturday, October 3.

The festival celebrates and showcases imagination, curiosity and creativity through a range of activities and performances spanning theatre, music, dance, literature, visual arts and creative play.

An annual fixture of the September school holidays, this year’s festival is set to expand from its city hubs in Perth, Yagan Square and Subiaco into regional Western Australia with activities and shows in Kununurra, Bunbury, Beverley, and Albany.

In the heart of the city, the story of an elephant with a big dream will be brought to life with Stellarphant by James Foley at State Theatre Centre of WA, while The Zebras are set to bring play, connection and a groovy soundtrack to Yagan Square.

Over in Subiaco, catch Walk of the Whales by Nick Bland or learn how to make your very own zine (a small, self-published, DIY magazine) with The Zine Factory at Subiaco Arts Centre.

In Bunbury, attendees can tune into the Experts Radio Lab, a fun, colourful, 80s-style radio studio set hosting a drop-in performance, take part in a Pop-Up Talent Quest, a Silent Disco, the AWESOME Kids’ Makers Market and more.

Beverly will come to life with a creative space where you can design and build anything you want, and the AWESOME Festival Circus Hub brings free circus fun to Kununurra.

Albany is set to host a stack of free hands-on artist-led activities, while the West Australian Opera and Breaksea present The Song Catchers, a musical adventure about Tipu the fox and Marri the echidna journeying through the region’s bush to the mythical Listening Tree.

”Alongside our much-loved venues in the Perth Cultural Centre, Yagan Square and beyond, the Festival invites children to play, create, laugh and see the world through fresh eyes,” said Festival Director Jenny Simpson.

“Our stages and spaces will also welcome extraordinary artists from Western Australia, across Australia and around the world, sharing stories through theatre, music, literature, visual arts and interactive experiences. With many free activities and all ticketed performances just $10, we hope every family can discover something special together.”

The AWESOME International Arts Festival for Bright Young Things hits Western Australia from Tuesday, September 29 to Saturday, October 3, 2026. For tickets and more information head to barkinggecko.com.au