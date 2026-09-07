Angus & Julia Stone bring Karaoke Bar World Tour to Perth

Five-time ARIA Award winners Angus & Julia Stone have announced a world tour in celebration of their new album, Karaoke Bar.

Australia will be the first to experience the new songs live, with the national leg of the Karaoke Bar World Tour kicking off in Adelaide and hitting Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before landing at Kings Park and Botanic Garden in Perth on Friday, March 5, 2027.

Written and recorded across Greece, France and Australia, Karaoke Bar captures a period of movement and creative exploration for the duo, with each location leaving its imprint across the music. The title track and album were inspired by the sense of community found in karaoke bars and the way they bring people together.

Since breaking through with 2007’s A Book Like This, Angus & Julia Stone have become one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. Their ARIA Award-winning album Down The Way delivered the triple j Hottest 100 winner Big Jet Plane, while subsequent releases include 2014’s self-titled record, 2017’s Snow and 2024’s Cape Forestier have expanded their reach across the world, amassing more than three billion streams to date.

Angus & Julia Stone play Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Friday, March 5, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 11 from ticketmaster.com.au

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