Gear up for adventure, craft beer and live music in Mandurah

The Mandurah Boat, Caravan, 4WD & Camping Show returns to Rushton Park from Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11, 2026, bringing together the latest in 4WDs, boats, caravans, camper trailers, camping gear and more.

Visitors can check out new-release vehicles, accessories and outdoor equipment, alongside demonstrations and displays showcasing the latest products and services from across the industry.

Live music will feature throughout the weekend, with Tide I, Nate Lansdell, Ricky Green, Zack Linton, Kathy Carver, Alex Wayne, Rick Morris, Jacob Pihema, Ashlea Reale and Misty Elliss among the performers.

The Peel Craft Beer Festival will also take place as part of the event, with breweries from the greater Mandurah region, including Boundary Island Brewing, Thorny Devil Brewing, White Lakes Brewing, Dingo Brewing, Kind Road Brewery and Spinifex Brewing Co., serving up their finest ales in the show’s licensed area, The Abbar.

There’s plenty for the whole family, with monster truck rides, bouncy castles, kids’ activities, live entertainment and more.

Located close to Mandurah Train Station, Rushton Park also offers parking and a complimentary shuttle bus service transporting patrons to and from the show gates.

The Mandurah Boat, Caravan, 4WD & Camping Show takes over Rushton Park from Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to mandurah.show

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