Sixpence None the Richer announce first-ever Australian tour

US alternative rock band Sixpence None the Richer have announced their first-ever Australian tour.

The ten-date national tour will hit Perth’s Astor Theatre on Thursday, March 18, with Australian singer-songwriter Ella Hooper joining the band as special guest for the full run of dates.

Formed in Texas in 1992, Sixpence None the Richer rose to international fame with their major hit Kiss Me, which spent three weeks at #1 in Australia in 1999, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a top-10 hit in 16 countries. Additional global hits followed with There She Goes, Breathe Your Name and their cover of Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over.

With a discography spanning nine global album releases, including their platinum-certified self-titled album, as well as three albums released in 2024 and 2025 (Rosemary Hill, The Dawn of Grace and Live at Gruene Hall), the band are heading to Australia stronger than ever.

“I want to come out swinging,” said lead singer Leigh Nash. “We’ve only gotten better at all of our crafts, our specific things that we do. So why would we stop? And that’s the encouragement… I like where I am right now, just as a human being, a mother, into my forties now. It’s weird. It’s kinda crazy. It’s a little off-balance, but it’s inspiring.”

Ella Hooper burst onto the scene as the frontwoman of rock band Killing Heidi, with their first single, folk-grunge ballad Kettle, receiving national airplay when she was just 13. Hooper was the first-ever woman and youngest person to be awarded APRA’s Songwriter of the Year award and is now three albums into a celebrated solo career spanning synth folk, country and Americana.

Hooper arrives in Western Australia with fresh material from her third studio album, Overnight Success, featuring the recent singles Growing Up Is Hard To Do, I Got Eyes (On You), When The Shit Went Down and Cowboy Man.

Sixpence None the Richer and special guest Ella Hooper play Astor Theatre on Thursday, March 18, 2027. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 10 from davidroywilliams.com

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