Made in Boorloo brings a double bill of fresh voices to The Blue Room Theatre

Made in Boorloo, written and performed by WA Youth Theatre Company members, is a double bill of one-act plays that will take over The Blue Room Theatre from Wednesday, October 1, to Saturday, October 4.

The performances are developed from WAYTCo’s fast-paced 24Hour Play Generator, which challenges young creatives to take original works from page to stage in just one day. In these full one-act plays, the fresh voices of emerging playwrights Sofia Bell and Adam Snyman are supported by directors Amelia Burke and Zac James with mentorship from Jeffrey Jay Fowler.

Made in Boorloo opens with Strongest Patient, written by Adam Snyman and directed by Zac James, which follows four men in a hospital competing to prove who is the manliest among them in order to win the prize of a new nose.

The second piece, Red Thread, was written by Sophia Bell and directed by Amelia Burke and follows the surreal quest that Audrey and Sora embark on after a mysterious file appears on their doorstep.

Made in Boorloo takes over The Blue Room Theatre from Wednesday, October 1, to Saturday, October 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from blueroom.org.au

