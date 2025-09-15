Everything Everything celebrate 10 years of Get To Heaven with Aussie tour

British art-rockers Everything Everything have announced their return to Australia next year, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their third studio album, Get To Heaven.

Kicking off the Australian leg of the tour in Perth, the four-piece play Magnet House on Sunday, April 12, before heading off to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Performing the 2015 album in full, Everything Everything will play some of their most recognised tracks on the tour, such as Distant Past, No Reptiles, Spring/Sun/Winter/Dread and more.

Known for balancing esoteric experimentation with art-pop accessibility, Everything Everything’s accolades include five Ivor Novello Awards and two Mercury Prize nominations, alongside a run of six consecutive Top 10 albums.

Everything Everything’s Get To Heaven Tenth Anniversary Tour hits Magnet House on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 19, from ticketek.com.au

Prev x