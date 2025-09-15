Rammstein’s Till Lindemann makes Australian debut with Meine Welt Tour

Till Lindemann, the renowned artist and singer from Rammstein, is bringing his raw and reconceptualised performances down under for the first time.

Set to perform his own solo material, Till Lindemann’s Meine Welt Tour kicks off in Brisbane and hits Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s Metro City on Thursday, January 22. Melbourne’s own Mélancolia will join Lindemann as a special guest for all Australian tour dates.

Formed in Berlin in 1994, Rammstein won fans across the world with their distinctive blend of German industrial metal, electronica, grooves and alternative metal.

While their theatrical live shows frequently boast pyrotechnics and explosions, Lindemann’s more recent work showcases nuances beyond flamethrowers and onstage spectacles.

Releasing his standalone single, Meine Welt, in 2024 and a David Lynch tribute, Und die Engel singen, earlier this year, Lindemann channels existentialism and a more personal approach into his work, embracing moments of minimalism and introspection.

Having toured the globe, playing in stadiums alongside Slipknot, System of a Down and countless more, Lindemann’s upcoming Meine Welt Tour grants audiences insight into the depth of his uncanny world.

Till Lindemann brings his Meine Welt Tour to Metro City on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 19, from destroyalllines.com

