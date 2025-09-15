21st century troubadour Jesse Welles brings his Down Under The Powerlines Tour to Fremantle

US songwriter Jesse Welles is bringing his “unflinching, poetic and achingly human folk songs” to Australian stages for the first time with his Down Under The Powerlines Tour.

The tour is set to kick off in Brisbane, hitting Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before landing in Perth for a final show at Freo.Social on Friday, February 6.

Hailing from the Ozarks of Arkansas, Welles is a relentless troubadour, travelling and performing songs in the tradition of Dylan, Guthrie and Prine.

With a guitar in hand, Welles addresses politics, society and self through his songs and shows and has performed in every corner of North America and Europe, while growing an online fanbase through millions of streams.

Jesse Welles brings his Down Under The Powerlines Tour to Freo.Social on Friday, February 6, 2026. Tickets are on sale from moshtix.com.au

Prev x