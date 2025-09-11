Lacuna Coil bring Sleepless Empire tour to Magnet House

Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil are returning to Australia with their Sleepless Empire tour in 2026.

The band will make its way through Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide before finishing off at Magnet House in Perth on Thursday, February 19.

With over two million album sales worldwide, Lacuna Coil presents a shape-shifting take on gothic tunes, with high-energy, bold live shows that showcase their musical abilities.

The tour celebrates their new album, Sleepless Empire, released earlier this year. The album is already receiving praise, with British music magazine Kerrang! saying the songs will “make you want to play the whole thing again.”

Lacuna Coil’s Sleepless Empire tour hits Magnet House on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 16, from destroyalllines.com

Prev x