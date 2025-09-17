‘Pop diva’ Sophie Ellis-Bextor returns to Australia with Perimenopop

Sophie Ellis-Bextor returns to Australia this summer, bringing her glossy disco pop anthems to fans across the country.

The tour is set to kick off in Melbourne and hit Sydney and Brisbane before landing in Perth for a show at Ice Cream Factory on Thursday, February 12.

Alongside fan-favourite tracks, Ellis-Bextor will be performing songs from her latest album, Perimenopop, which was released on Saturday, September 12 via A Decca Records. The album is a playful celebration of Sophie’s lifelong relationship with pop music and features the singles Taste, Freedom Of The Night and Dolce Vita.

Emerging in the late ’90s, Sophie Ellis-Bextor established herself as a pop diva with hits like Murder On The Dancefloor, Get Over You and Take Me Home. Spanning across seven studio albums, her discography transcends layers of genres from dance-pop and folk to prog-rock and orchestral pop.

With a pop culture resurgence in 2023 after Murder on the Dancefloor was featured in cult film Saltburn and covered by Royel Otis, Ellis-Bextor’s reach has extended to a new generation of listeners.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor hits Ice Cream Factory on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 18, from untitledgroup.com.au

