Perth singer/songwriter Tim Schilperoort is set to launch his debut solo EP, Tabula Rasa, at Four5Nine Bar on Saturday, October 31.

The EP, which was released on Thursday, August 27, began as a creative venture during COVID isolation, where Schilperoort wrote and recorded instrumental pieces that later developed into the fully formed songs featured on Tabula Rasa—including the appropriately titled instrumental, From The Vault, which hails back to the original 2020 lockdown.

Mostly known as a former member of the alt-pop-indie-rock trio Phoneline Valentine and the blues-rock band Redcliffe, Schilperoort’s new solo venture sees him expand his sound beyond the styles of his past groups.

“The fun thing about that was that it wasn’t really bound by a genre,” he said. “Redcliffe had the whole blues rock label, and that felt like we caged ourselves in a little bit. So my outlet was to then sort of record my own solo stuff outside of that.”

At the forefront of the EP’s release is the new single, The Real Thing, which sees Schilperoort dipping into influences from the likes of Foo Fighters, Gang Of Youths and Holy Holy. Joining him in the studio was former Redcliffe bandmate Sam Tout, who helped develop the song from an idea into a recorded realisation in the space of one week.

Tim Schilperoort launches his debut EP, Tabula Rasa, at Four5Nine Bar on Saturday, October 31, 2025. Tickets are on sale from oztix.com.au

Prev x