Karnivool to send Badlands Bar out on a high with three massive headline shows

Perth rockers Karnivool will send Badlands Bar out on high with three massive live shows before the venue closes its doors for good next month.

The ARIA award-winning group will perform on Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21, before wrapping up with the last ever show at the venue on Friday, December 22.

“Karnivool were lucky enough to help launch Badlands Bar into the world, so it seemed fitting for them to wave the good folks there off one last time before it closes its doors,” said Karnivool upon announcing the show dates. “Three shows, and a fine time. Go to www.karnivool.com for tix, don’t dilly dally.”

Seven years after opening its doors, Badlands Bar announced in July that it would be closing down for good in December. The venue has a stack of other big shows lined up for its final months, including a Closing Down Sale weekender with Regurgitator on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

Karnivool play Badlands Bar on Wednesday, December 20, Thursday, December 21 and Friday, December 22, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to badlands.bar/events/

