Kita Alexander announces debut album and national tour

Kita Alexander has announced her highly-awaited debut album Young in Love is set for release on Friday, March 22, 2024, via Warner Music Australia. The fast-rising pop star also revealed details of a six-date Australian album tour, with a Perth show at Rosemount Hotel on Friday, April 12.

Written in one month in her hometown of Byron Bay, the forthcoming album chronicles the peaks and troughs of Kita Alexander’s twenty-seven years – from falling in love, to facing unfathomable hardships to experiencing motherhood. Kita Alexander has garnered over 185 million global streams to date with an impressive catalogue of pop-anthems including 2 x ARIA Gold singles Damage Done and Like You Want To, ARIA Platinum single Between You & I, 2 x ARIA Platinum single Hotel and three EPs.

“Finding yourself in your early 20s isn’t easy,” said Kita Alexander upon announcing the album. “It’s hard, whichever path you take. But I feel like I’ve been able to come into myself whilst being in such a loving and beautiful relationship.”

The ten-track album will feature the heart-warming ballad Date Night featuring country superstar Morgan Evans, as well as the introspective 7 Minutes In Heaven and dance-floor ready empowerment anthem Queen. New pop single Best You Ever Had will also feature on the record, alongside a special collaboration, All Night, with British artist Laurel.

“This song to me is the encapsulation of impulsive thoughts,” said Kita Alexander about her new single Best You Ever Had. “When feelings throw you into fight or flight and you have irrational desires to say whatever comes to mind.

“This song is unfiltered. Without use of my rational, logical brain. It’s cave-woman like, it’s self destructive, it’s everything I don’t like being. I don’t like fighting, I don’t like using anger and ego as a protective mechanism to stop me from being vulnerable. But sometimes it just comes out and that’s okay.

“To some it might seem like an empowering feminist song to me it’s my internal dialogue that makes me feel big and strong. Best You Ever Had is when you fight back with your ego.”

These announcements follow an already-momentous year for Kita Alexander. Having released a string of new singles, to selling out her debut headline tour and signing a worldwide management deal with Lemon Tree Music (Tash Sultana, Tones and I, Budjerah), Kita Alexander also collaborated with Australian DJ, Fisher on Atmosphere, joined Morgan Evans in September as a special guest at his sold-out Sydney Opera House shows – and earlier in the year – performed Queen and a cover of Stacy’s Mom by Fountain Of Wayne for triple j’s Like A Version.

Kita Alexander’s debut album Young in Love is out March 22, 2024. Kita Alexander plays Rosemount Hotel on Friday, April 12. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, November 8 from oztix.com.au

Prev x