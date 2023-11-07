“It’s time to announce our bittersweet goodbye.” New Talk announce Badlands farewell show

Perth four-piece New Talk are calling it a day. They will play their last ever show at Badlands Bar on Saturday, December 2.

“Well, it’s here – it’s time for New Talk’s last ride,” the band said upon announcing the news on social media today.

New Talk, originally known as Rag N’ Bone, formed back in early 2012. The four-piece, comprised of Kiera Owen, Axel Carrington, Jamie Gallacher and Sara McPherson say they have shared some incredible times together.

“We’ve had an exciting sluice of experiences over the years, starting from the shared jam room in Clarkson to winning the inaugural YaYa’s Jammin’ competition, from a Wildcard position, our natural habitat.”

“We managed three international tours and two national, built a lifelong relationship with our lord and liege Rinnaz (Luke Rinaldi from Sweet Mate Music), played venues previously only reserved for vomiting out in the carpark (we miss you, The Bakery), made two LPs with our Wizard Parko (Dave Parkin), as well as an EP and a single and made friends all across the globe.”

To go out on a high, New Talk will headline the last ever A Ritual Gathering to be held at Badlands Bar. The event, which is hosted by Hearts of Darkness, features support from Yomi Ship, Klaude and Puke, with Rituals DJs on the outside stage.

New Talk say there will be merch available on the night and that we can expect an “ample serving from their catalogue, stretching back to the very first notes plucked from the air that paved the path for us,” adding that “if you have any song requests let us know!”

New Talk’s farewell show kicks off the final month of gigs at Badlands Bar as the venue prepares to close its doors for good in late December.

New Talk play A Ritual Gathering Badlands Bar on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at events.humanitix.com

