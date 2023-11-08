Macklemore announces 2024 Australia and New Zealand tour

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY award-winning artist Macklemore will make his highly-anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2024.

Macklemore will perform Australian headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before rounding out the tour with a final show at Perth’s HBF Stadium on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Macklemore will also perform at the 2024 edition of BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival in Darwin on Saturday, May 18.

Last in Australia in 2022, performing the headline slot for the fifth edition of Fridayz Live alongside legendary artists Akon, TLC and Craig David, Macklemore returned home to work on the release of his first album in six years. Releasing his third solo studio album BEN in 2023, the project includes the single CHANT, featuring Australia’s Tones And I, NO BAD DAYS feat. Collett, HEROES feat. DJ Premier and MANIAC feat. Windser.

Consistently touring the BEN project globally throughout 2023, alongside the hits the fans known and love, Macklemore’s return to Australia will see him perform tracks from the album for the very first time.

With a total of 13.2 billion combined streams to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the last two decades. GEMINI, Macklemore’s first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #3 on the ARIA album chart, featuring the 9 x ARIA platinum certified single, Glorious (featuring Skylar Grey) and 5 x ARIA platinum Good Old Days (featuring Kesha).

GEMINI followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, The Heist (which earned three #1 singles in Australia, the 13 x ARIA platinum certified Thrift Shop, 11 x ARIA platinum Can’t Hold Us (over 1 million sales in AU) and 7 x ARIA platinum Same Love and 2016 release This Unruly Mess I’ve Made, which featured the 7 x ARIA platinum single Downtown.

Macklemore plays HBF Stadium on Monday, May 20, 2024. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 17 from www.frontiertouring.com

Prev x