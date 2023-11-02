Fremantle Folk Festival 2023 set times revealed

Fremantle Folk Festival is back this year, returning to Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle this Saturday, November 4.

Toby Beard, Greg Arnold (Things Of Stone & Wood), Sgt Hulka and more will perform at the double stage spectacular, with live sets at the Clancy’s Stage and the Courtyard from 4pm til late.

Check out the full line-up below:

Toby Beard & Band

Greg Arnold (Things Of Stone & Wood)

Carus Thompson & Band

The Hamilton Hillbillies

Kangaroos With Machine Guns (Archer, Todd Pickett, Ryan & Luke Dux)

Helen Shanahan

Steve Gibson & Band

Sgt Hulka

Wil Thomas (Broome)

Chloe Schofield

Fremantle Folk Festival 2023 hits Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle on Saturday, November 4, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au Check out the set times below.

Prev x