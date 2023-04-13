Groovin the Moo reveal Bunbury set times

Groovin the Moo has released the set times for their full run of dates across the country, including the festival’s return to Bunbury’s Hay Park on Saturday, May 6.

The festival kicks off just after 11am with locals South Summit on the Cattleyard stage, Keira Jas on the Moolin Rouge stage, and Wheresholly? at The Plot. They are just a few of many new WA acts that were added to the bill via Groovin The Moo’s Fresh Produce program earlier this month.

The local rising stars join an exciting line-up of artists led by international headliners Fat Boy Slim, alt-J and Denzel Curry.

Check out the full set times below:

The set times have been released for Groovin the Moo Bunbury at Hay Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.gtm.net.au

