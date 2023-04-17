Juicy Fest reveal freshly-squeezed 2024 line-up

Juicy Fest is back this summer, bringing a massive line-up of R&B and hip-hop stars of the 90s and 2000s to stages across Australia and New Zealand. The festival comes to Perth on Sunday, January 14 with the location yet to be announced.

Headlining Juicy Fest 2024 are T.I., T-Pain, The Game and Ashanti – with one more special guest headliner to be announced soon. Joining these music heavyweights are hit-makers Trey Songz, Fabolous, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Keri Hilson, and Mario.

After making its debut down under earlier this year, Juicy Fest has expanded with nine shows across New Zealand and Australia this time round. The one-day festival will make its debut in two New Zealand cities and one Australian state.

Juicy Fest comes to Perth on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 26 from www.juicyfest.co

