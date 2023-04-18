Hilltop Hoods added to Groovin the Moo Bunbury

Aussie hip-hop favourites Hilltop Hoods (pictured above) have been added to the line-up for Groovin the Moo Bunbury. They’ll be joined by fast-rising Perth four piece DICE for the festival, which returns to Hay Park for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, May 6.

The new additions come following the unfortunate withdrawal of bbno$ and Genesis Owusu, who both have to end their GTM tour in Sunshine Coast and can no longer make it to Western Australia.

Earlier this month Groovin the Moo added a bunch of WA’s finest upcoming acts finest to the Bunbury line-up via their Fresh Produce program.

Check out the updated set times below:

Hilltop Hoods and DICE have been added to the line-up for Groovin the Moo Bunbury at Hay Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.gtm.net.au

