New WA-based booking agency to showcase local talent at Rosemount launch party

Live Nation Australia and Mellen Events have teamed up to form Cut Above Collective, an all-new booking agency based in Western Australia.

Cut Above Collective’s debut on the scene will be celebrated with a launch party at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, April 29. The event will feature live performances from Alter Boy, Priscilla, Boox Kid, Drea and Have A Good Day, plus DJ sets from band members of Yomi Ship and Chaos Divine.

Cut Above’s full artist roster includes the above artists performing on the night, as well as four-piece Osaka Punch and Australian Eurovision representatives Voyager.

Cut Above brings together an experienced team of industry professionals with a shared passion for creating opportunities for Western Australian talent – both emerging and established across all genres. Cut Above say they will leverage the extensive industry knowledge of Mellen Events and Live Nation to provide world-class representation for local artists.

“We’re so excited to be launching Cut Above Collective here in Western Australia,” said Josh Terlick, General Manager of Cut Above Collective. “With the support of Mellen Events and Live Nation Australia, we can’t wait to spotlight the amazing Western Australian artists we represent, along with some absolute gems from around the country.”

Cut Above Collective’s launch party goes down at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, April 29, 2023. For more info head to cutabovecollective.com.au

