The Waifs celebrate 20th anniversary of landmark album with national tour

The Waifs have announced an extensive Australian tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Up All Night.

Each show will see the band play the album in full along with a sprinkling of fan favourites from throughout their discography. Across the tour, The Waifs will be joined by special guests who have each had their own impact on the group’s career over the years, including Josh Pyke, Mick Thomas, Jeff Lang, Jordie Lane, Liz Stringer and Felicity Urquhart.

The tour includes nine Western Australian shows stretching from Esperance to Broome. Liz Stringer will support The Waifs for all but one of the WA shows.

For the Melbourne show The Waifs will be joined by multiple ARIA Award winner Missy Higgins, who did her first national tour supporting the original Up All Night album tour in 2003.

After forming in 1992, The Waifs steadily built a fanbase across the country with constant touring and the release of three LPs, the self-titled The Waifs (1996), Shelter Me (1998) and Sink or Swim (2000).

In July 2002, everything changed thanks to their breakthrough single London Still, which caught the ears of the mainstream and youth radio station triple j, who threw it onto high rotation and paved the way for the following singles Fisherman’s Daughter, Lighthouse, Highway One and ultimately their 2003 LP Up All Night.

Recorded between LA and Melbourne, with Canadian producer Mark Howard (Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, REM) and ARIA Award-winning Australian producer Chris Thompson, Up All Night debuted at #3 on the ARIA charts and won four ARIA Awards for Best Blues and Roots Album, Best Independent Album, Engineer of The Year and Producer of The Year for Chris Thompson.

London Still was voted in at #3 on the triple J Hottest 100, and Up All Night reached double platinum certification.

To mark the record’s 20th anniversary, The Waifs will release Up All Night on vinyl for the first time with a limited signed edition available as part of a VIP ticket package.

Check out all the WA tour dates below:

Saturday, September 2

Perth Concert Hall, Perth

With special guest Liz Stringer

Sunday, September 3

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah

With special guest Liz Stringer

Thursday, September 7

Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie

With special guest Liz Stringer

Friday, September 8

Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance

With special guest Liz Stringer

Saturday, September 9

Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany

With special guest Liz Stringer

Wednesday, September 13

Margaret River HEART, Margaret River

With special guest Liz Stringer

Thursday, September 14

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury

With special guest Liz Stringer

Saturday, September 16

Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton

With special guest Liz Stringer

Sunday, September 24

The Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome

With special guest TBC

The Waifs will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Up All Night with a national tour. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 21 from www.thewaifs.com

