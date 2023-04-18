Happy Mondays bring the party down under with Greatest Hits tour

Madchester party-starters Happy Mondays have announced they are bringing their 24 Hour Party People Greatest Hits Tour to Australia and New Zealand this year. Perth fans will get a chance to catch the Happy Mondays live when they play Metropolis Fremantle on Wednesday, October 25.

Fans can expect to hear all their favourite hits, including Step On, Kinky Afro, Loose Fit and more classics from their discography.

“We’re thrilled to be heading back to Australia and New Zealand,” frontman Shaun Ryder said. “The fans there have always shown us so much love, and we can’t wait to give them a show they’ll never forget.”

Formed in Salford in England in 1980, Happy Mondays fused UK’s indie and emerging Acid house scene to help formed the genre-defying sound that would be become ‘Madchester.’ They were ‘signed’ to Tony Wilson’s iconic independent label Factory Records alongside Joy Division, New Order and The Durutti Column.

It will be Happy Mondays’ first visit to our shores since the tragic death of founding member and bass player Paul Ryder last year.

Happy Mondays’ 24 Hour Party People Greatest Hits Tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 21 from sbmpresents.com

Prev x