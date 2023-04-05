Groovin the Moo adds Fresh Produce to Bunbury line-up

Just under a month before Groovin the Moo returns in 2023 with six dates around Australia, nearly 100 new artists have been added to the festival’s Fresh Produce program, each hitting their local GTM stage across the country.

Kiera Jas, Old Mervs, South Summit and triple j Unearthed winners Fool Nelson have all been added to the line-up for Groovin the Moo Bunbury, which hits Hay Park on Saturday, May 6.

Joining them on the bill are 2spicii, Anesu, Astron, Bad Habits, Dear Sunday, Jaida-Rose, Jaysnbrwn, Jxnior, NXT2NONE, Princi, Sammythesinner and Wheresholly? on the Mootown Stage.

The local rising stars join an exciting line-up of artists led by international headliners Fat Boy Slim, alt-J and Denzel Curry.

Over the years, a bunch of Fresh Produce artists like Alex Lahey, Haiku Hands, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale and Montaigne have gone on to become international stars, while others have graduated to GTM’s national touring line-up, including 2023 touring artists Confidence Man, Genesis Owusu, Ocean Alley and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Groovin the Moo have announced the local acts joining the line-up at Hay Park Bunbury on Saturday, May 6 as part of the festival’s Fresh Produce program. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.gtm.net.au

