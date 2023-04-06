Frenzal Rhomb share ‘The Cup Of Pestilence’ album tour dates

Ahead of the release of their new album The Cup Of Pestilence tomorrow, Frenzal Rhomb have announced a national tour. The Aussie punk legends will play Badlands Bar on Friday, July 7 and Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, July 8. They will be joined by special guests The Meanies for the tour.

The Cup Of Pestilence, out out Friday, April 7 via Virgin Music, features Frenzal Rhomb’s new single Thought It Was Yoga But It Was Ketamine. Check it out below.

