Perth is getting a double dose of Deafheaven this winter

Deafheaven have announced a run of tour dates across Australia and New Zealand as they head down under for Hobart’s Dark Mofo Festival this winter. The American shoegaze-meets-black-metal act will play Perth shows at Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, June 11 and Badlands Bar on Monday, June 12.

Support at The Rosemount comes from local doom-jazz quartet Tangled Thoughts of Leaving who will be releasing their first new material in five years in the coming weeks.

Deafheaven are touring in support of their new album Infinite Granite. From the uplifting Great Mass of Color to the brooding In Blur, the record is awash with lush soundscapes conjured by the band and anchored by singer George Clarke’s melodic tenor and multi part harmonies.

Deafheaven delivered a powerhouse live performance when they last visited for Perth Festival. Now with five diverse studio albums to draw from, fans can look forward to a career-spanning set.

Deafheaven play Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, June 11 and Badlands Bar on Monday, June 12, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au

