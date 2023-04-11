Sleaford Mods lock in Perth date for ‘UK GRIM’ album tour

Sleaford Mods have announced their long awaited return to Australian shores this winter, with a Perth show lined up at Astor Theatre on Sunday, June 11.

The Nottingham duo will be bringing their latest album UK GRIM to headline dates across the country as they head down under for special appearances at both VIVID Live and Dark Mofo festivals.

Described as Sleaford Mods’ most ‘dance-floor friendly release to date,’ UK GRIM is an urgent and sage-like look at life, living and the gritty reality of our era. Angry yet artful, innovative yet possessing an energy that moves bodies and minds, UK GRIM is an erudite electronic vision that engages with times that have been anything but ‘precedented.’

Sleaford Mods were one of the last international acts to play in Perth before Western Australia’s borders closed due to COVID in early 2020, where the duo smashed out 22 tracks in a hectic 75-minute onslaught. Check out the review here.

Sleaford Mods play Astor Theatre on Sunday, June 11, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to handsometours.com