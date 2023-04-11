Comedy Lounge expands to Fremantle with new venue partnership

Perth standup comedy club, The Comedy Lounge, is expanding to Fremantle. The Comedy Lounge, Fremantle, will be situated on the top floor of Sailing For Oranges cocina and bar on South Terrace.

This new venture was made possible through a partnership with The Warders Hotel Group, who own and operate several venues in Fremantle, including Emily Taylor Bar and Kitchen.

Opening in November last year, Sailing For Oranges is the newest venue for the group. Taking over the Old Monk building next to the popular Fremantle Markets, the new bar/cocina offers a great range of Mediterranean bites, cocktails and freshly brewed in house beer.

“This may be the first comedy club in the world that offers both world-class food and comedy” said John McAllister, Director of Comedy Lounge. “The venue will be transformed into a New York Style Comedy lounge, offering a range of seating options, including comfy sofas, or high bars perfect for groups, but our key focus is to be able to offer a dining experience like no other in the comedy club market, anywhere in Australia.”

“We will be drawing in top touring comedians into Fremantle and creating a new comedy destination on the cappuccino strip,” said John McAllister. “The Comedy Lounge Fremantle also joins our extensive and growing live comedy family based out of Perth with offerings in the city and now Fremantle. Let’s get laughing, WA!”

The Warders Hotel Group Hospitality Director Timothy Buckton said that while guests who love comedy will be attracted to the central location, the venue offers something a little different when going out to a comedy club. “We are aiming to create a first class casual dining experience which draws on Mediterranean cuisine, food which will be equally as impressive as the event itself,” he said.

Comedy Lounge has had some of the biggest names in Australia and the world perform at their venue including Jim Jefferies, Chris Rock, Gary Meikle, Luke Kidgell, Georgie Carroll, Arj Barker, Rove McManus and more. This new comedy venue will be the second for the Comedy Lounge, and the first in the Fremantle area for the group.

The Comedy Lounge have announced a new Fremantle venue situated on the upper level of Sailing for Oranges on South Terrace. For more info head to comedylounge.com.au

Prev x