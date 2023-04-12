L7 to play landmark album ‘Bricks are Heavy’ in full on national tour

LA-founded hard-rock hellraisers, L7 are heading our way to perform their landmark album Bricks are Heavy in full on an Australian tour. Get down to Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, December 13 to shout along to fan favourites like Pretend We’re Dead, Sh*tlist, Wargasm, Everglade, Slide and more.

Released in 1992, Bricks are Heavy was L7’s third album and their first after signing with Slash, a label that offered international distribution beyond the US and Europe and could introduce the band to Asia and Australia. Produced by Nevermind producer Butch Vig, Bricks are Heavy catapulted L7 into the mainstream. The timeless Pretend We’re Dead – which was originally written by Donita Sparks as a break-up song became an anthem for the grunge generation.

L7, made up of Donita Sparks (guitar/vocals), Suzi Gardner (guitar/vocals), Jennifer Finch (bass) and Demetra Plakas (drums) were a formidable force in the 1990s, courting controversy wherever they played. This tour down under will see the original line-up of L7 bring their pure shock rock energy and perform Bricks are Heavy for the first time ever in full.

L7 will perform Bricks are Heavy in full at Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale Monday, April 17 from metropolistouring.com

