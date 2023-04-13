Culture Club’s Greatest Hits tour is coming to Perth

One of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands, Culture Club, will return to Australia for a national Greatest Hits Tour this September. The tour kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday, September 5, before moving on to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane. Synth pop sensations Berlin will join them as special guests for the run of dates.

Led by superstar front man, Boy George, Culture Club have been selling out arenas since the 1980s, with their debut album Kissing To Be Clever selling over 50 million copies worldwide, including Top 10 hits Karma Chameleon, Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, and Time (Clock of the Heart). Their second album Colour By Numbers sold over 10 million albums and shot to triple platinum in the UK and quadruple platinum in the US. It currently sits at number 96 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of the 80s.

Los Angeles-based band Berlin made their first national impression with the provocative single Sex (I’m A…) from the platinum-selling debut EP Pleasure Victim in 1982. The Metro and No More Words were also chart toppers, but it was the unforgettable love song Take My Breath Away that took the band to another level. The ballad’s defining role in the Tom Cruise film, Top Gun, helped solidify Berlin’s everlasting place in pop culture.

“We are over the moon to be joining Culture Club on this tour,” said Berlin’s Terri Nunn. “We absolutely love Australia and its amazing people. Can’t wait to see you!”

Culture Club’s Greatest Hits Tour hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 21 from ticketek.com.au

