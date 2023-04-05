Sunk Loto announce ‘Between Birth and Death’ anniversary tour

After a reforming in 2022 and with a brand new album currently in the works, Queensland nu-metal icons Sunk Loto are celebrating the release of their game-changing 2003 album Between Birth and Death with a 20th anniversary tour.

Kicking off at Freo.Social on Friday, October 20, the tour will bring together all four original Sunk Loto members, offering both fans and the band a chance to revisit the prominent 12-track full length.

Peaking at #48 on the ARIA Albums Chart, with engineer Paul McKercher snagging an ARIA nomination for his work on the album the following year, Between Birth and Death has remained Sunk Loto’s second and seemingly final album – that is, until 2023.

Having previously toured the globe alongside the likes of Korn, Linkin Park, A Perfect Circle, Suicidal Tendencies and Sevendust, and with festival appearances under their belts including Big Day Out, Homebake, Vans Warped Tour and Splendour In The Grass, Sunk Loto swiftly became synonymous with Australian metal while most members were still in their teens.

The band returned last year with an east coast tour, but the Between Birth and Death anniversary tour will be WA fans’ first chance to catch them live since their reformation.

Sunk Loto’s Between Birth and Death 20th anniversary tour hits Freo.Social on Friday, October 20, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, April 6 from moshtix.com.au

