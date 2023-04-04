Iceland’s Ásgeir makes long-awaited return to Australia

Ásgeir is set to embark on his first tour of Australia and New Zealand in five years. The Icelandic singer-songwriter will perform at The Rechabite on Sunday, June 4.

As one of Iceland’s most successful exports, Ásgeir is touring in support of his fourth studio album, Time On My Hands, which came out in October last year. Ásgeir also shared a new single this month, Dan Nos Rêves (In Our Dreams), a collaboration with French singer Clou.

At only 20 years of age, Ásgeir released the fastest-selling debut album in Icelandic history Dýrð í dauðaþögn / In The Silence. The album was made up of 10 tracks of soul-searching folk featuring lyrics penned by his father, Einar Georg Einarsson – a retired school teacher and poet. Winner of the 2012 Album of the Year at the Icelandic Music Awards, it sold so many copies that it is estimated one-tenth of the population in Iceland owns the album.

Ásgeir plays The Rechabite on Sunday, June 4, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to handsometours.com

