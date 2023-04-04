Brisbane’s Cub Sport to take fifth album on national tour

Cub Sport have announced their biggest headline Australian tour yet, with a Perth date at Astor Theatre on Saturday, August 19. The announcement comes ahead of this week’s release of the band’s fifth album Jesus At The Gay Bar, out on Good Friday, April 7.

Brisbane band Cub Sport’s four albums to date plot a progression away from shame and towards joy, celebration and pure euphoria. Using the language of bright, crystalline dance music as shorthand for a kind of hard-won spiritual freedom, Jesus At The Gay Bar finds the four-piece – Tim Nelson, Sam Netterfield, Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari – largely shedding hangups and celebrating love and life in all its manifestations.

Having graced stages at Laneway, Splendour In The Grass, Falls Festival, 2020’s AFL Grand Final, and more, Cub Sport are renowned for their electrifying live performances. Since their emergence in the early-2010s, the self-managed act have landed in triple j’s Hottest 100 five times, and have seen praise from The Guardian, BBC Radio 1, Rolling Stone and more.

Cub Sport’s fifth album Jesus At The Gay Bar is out on Good Friday, April 7, 2023. Their Australian tour hits Astor Theatre on Saturday, August 19. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.cubsport.com

