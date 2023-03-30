Weyes Blood to set The Rechabite aglow

American singer-songwriter Weyes Blood has expanded her world tour in support of her internationally acclaimed record And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow with new, festival, and headline shows in Australia and New Zealand. Perth fans will get a chance to catch Weyes Blood live when the tour wraps up at The Rechabite on Thursday, June 9, with special support from Nicholas Albrook.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow has earned Weyes Blood praise from outlets across the globe, earning placement on over 50 “Best of 2022” albums and singles lists. Weyes Blood was also ranked at number five on Sunday Times Culture’s “20 Best Singers of This Century,” alongside Sam Smith, Beyonce, Adele, and Amy Winehouse.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’s ten tracks were written by Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, with album production from Mering along with Jonathan Rado, and was produced by Mering and Rodaidh McDonald. The record was mixed by Kenny Gilmore at 101 Studio, and features guest appearances from Meg Duffy and Mary Lattimore.

Weyes Blood plays The Rechabite on Thursday, June 9, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to weyesblood.com

