Katie Noonan to bring Joni Mitchell classic to life on national tour

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell‘s Blue, Queensland artist Katie Noonan is touring the country for a series of special shows performing the landmark album in full.

Off the back of 10 sold out gigs already this year, Katie Noonan has added a run of Western Australian dates to the tour. Accompanied by a guitarist, Noonan will perform intimate evening shows at Freo.Social on Friday, May 26, and at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, May 27, with an extra matinee show just added at Lyric’s Underground on Sunday, May 28.

“Blue is an album that unequivocally changed my life,” said Katie Noonan. “From a compositional, lyrical and vocal performance point of view it has inspired me deeply. I love that the album was gifted to me from another female artist, and it is an album I regularly recommend to up-and-coming female artists also. Joni’s artistry and music genius is unparalleled, and I absolutely love singing her songs.”

Over the past 20 years, five-time ARIA award-winning artist Katie Noonan has proven herself one of Australia’s most hardworking, versatile and prolific artists. Named one of the greatest Australian singers of all time by the Herald Sun, Katie has produced 20 studio albums throughout her career, with seven times platinum record sales under her belt and 27 ARIA award nominations that span diverse genres.

Katie Noonan will perform Joni Mitchell’s Blue at Freo.Social on Friday, May 26 and Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to katienoonan.com.au

