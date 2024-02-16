Ball Park Music announce Freo headline show

Ball Park Music have announced a headline show at Freo.Social on Sunday, April 14.

The gig follows on from Ball Park Music’s appearance at Here Comes the Sun festival in the South West on Saturday, April 13.

They will be joined by special guests Fool Nelson and Mia June.

Ball Park Music’s last show at Freo.Social sold out in days as part of the Get The F$&@ing Nerds Back On Tour in 2023.

Ball Park Music play Freo.Social on Sunday, April 14, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au

