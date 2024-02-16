Boy & Bear announce Harlequin Dream 10 year celebration tour

Last year, Boy & Bear celebrated the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed 2013 album Harlequin Dream by releasing Lost Dreams, an EP featuring rediscovered tracks taken from the Harlequin Dream studio time. The release was accompanied by an extensive regional tour that saw the five-piece play four dates in Western Australia.

Now the Sydney rockers are marking the occasion with the Harlequin Dream 10 Year Celebration Tour, hitting major cities across Australia and New Zealand throughout May, with one date in August. ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko will join them as a special guest for all tour dates.

The tour kicks off with three dates in New Zealand and heads to Melbourne and Sydney before arriving at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, May 31. Queensland fans will have to wait a little longer, with the tour concluding in Brisbane in August.

After forming in 2009, Boy & Bear released their double-platinum debut album Moonfire in 2011, which went on to snag five coveted ARIA award wins. Since then, 2013’s Harlequin Dream and 2015’s Limit of Love have strengthened Boy & Bear’s expansive presence, with both albums charting at #1 and Harlequin Dream marking the group’s second studio album to go Platinum. From 2019’s Suck on Light to 2023’s self-titled full-length and Lost Dreams EP, Boy & Bear have shown no signs of slowing down.

Boy & Bear’s Harlequin Dream 10 Year Celebration Tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, May 31, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to boyandbear.com

